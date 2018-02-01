Badal on Budget 2018: More funds for food schemes will boost farm income

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the government's decision to double ministry's budget allocation to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal will boost farmers income and generate million of new jobs.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the allocation of food processing to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal from Rs 7.15 billion in this fiscal.
The food processing sector is growing at 8 per cent, Jaitley said in his budget speech.
Thank you, @arunjaitley Ji, for Doubling the Budget Allocation for Ministry Of Food Processing. This will immensely benefit farmers in availing various food processing related schemes and increasing their income. Will also generate millions of new jobs. #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/AJNQrB9iuO— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 1, 2018
In another tweet, she welcomed the government's decision to increase farmers income by giving 1.5 times cost incurred to farmers as MSP.
Path breaking decision by @narendramodi Ji and @arunjaitley Ji to increase farmers income by giving 1.5 times cost incurred to farmers as MSP No more potatoes on streets and crop-selling at loss. #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/EsUKmUQA9N— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 1, 2018
Thank you @narendramodi Ji and @arunjaitley Ji for keeping rural sector on top of the agenda in #NewIndiaBudget while also doubling the budget for food processing industry through my @MOFPI_GOI pic.twitter.com/enqR8sQhuC— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 1, 2018
