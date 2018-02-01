Badal on Budget 2018: More funds for food schemes will boost farm income

Food Processing Minister said the government's decision to double ministry's allocation to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal will boost farmers income and generate million of new jobs.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the allocation of food processing to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal from Rs 7.15 billion in this fiscal.

The food processing sector is growing at 8 per cent, Jaitley said in his speech.

Thank you, @arunjaitley Ji, for Doubling the Budget Allocation for Ministry Of Food Processing. This will immensely benefit farmers in availing various food processing related schemes and increasing their income. Will also generate millions of new jobs. #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/AJNQrB9iuO — (@HarsimratBadal_) February 1, 2018

In another tweet, she welcomed the government's decision to increase farmers income by giving 1.5 times cost incurred to farmers as MSP.

Path breaking decision by @narendramodi Ji and @arunjaitley Ji to increase farmers income by giving 1.5 times cost incurred to farmers as MSP No more potatoes on streets and crop-selling at loss. #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/EsUKmUQA9N — (@HarsimratBadal_) February 1, 2018