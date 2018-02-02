Budget 2018: PM made it for people, not votes, says Niti Aayog VC

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Government

New Delhi 

The vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar defended the Union Budget that was presented on Thursday, saying that it is upto Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to take a call on the suggestions made.

"It's up to the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister to take a call on suggestions given to them, but if anyone is under the impression that this last budget will be a populist one then they're wrong. PM never made a Budget to win votes. It'll be made to benefit common man and boost economy," Rajiv Kumar said.

Since the budget has been released, it has received mixed responses from the politicians and the economists.
First Published: Fri, February 02 2018. 12:12 IST

