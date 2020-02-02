Budget 2020: Infrastructure sector's requirements, allocation at odds

The government’s allocation for infrastructure is not in line with the road map laid down by the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which projected about Rs 4.9 trillion and Rs 6.7 trillion for FY20 and FY21, respectively. In her second Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an allocation of Rs 1.7 trillion for transport infrastructure for FY21.

In the highways sector, the debt of the National Highways Authority of India has weighed down on the projections for next year. The borrowing limit for the body has been reduced by about 13.3 per cent to Rs 65,000 ...