Budget 2021: Delhi govt accuses Centre of favouring big companies

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for 2021-22 budget presentation
Budget 2021: Govt to facilitate a fintech hub at Gift city, says FM
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces cess to fund agricultural infrastructure
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
-
The Delhi government on Monday accused the Centre of giving step motherly treatment to the national capital in the Union budget 2021-22, and claimed the budget is aimed at benefitting few big companies.
"This budget is aimed at benefiting few big companies. It will increase inflation and problems for the public," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi continues to get step motherly treatment from the central government.
"Union Budget is a vision document of any government and spells out its economic agenda for the next financial year. This year there was great anticipation around the Union Budget and people of Delhi had high hopes from the central government that justice would finally be done to them, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has devastated lives of many people," he said.
"Delhi continues to get step motherly treatment from the Government of India. The grant in lieu of share in Central Taxes provided in the Union Budget 2021-22 has been kept unchanged for two decades at Rs 325 crore. The total grants, loans and transfers from Government of India to Delhi has been reduced from Rs 1,116 crore to Rs 957 crore," he added.
Sisodia, who is also Delhi finance Minister, said the city has got only Rs 325 crore in the budget, whereas Delhiites pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the Centre".
"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is constitutionally on similar footing with the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, has been provided a grant of Rs 30,757 crore as against Rs 957 crore to Delhi.
"There are three Union territories with legislature in India. Delhi gets the least amount of grant in absolute terms and ridiculously low amount in terms of per capita grant from the Government of India," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU