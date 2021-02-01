My budget will be about 'Swayampoorna Goa', says CM Pramod Sawant

-
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
on Monday said he would be presenting the state's budget in the end of March and it would focus on making the state self- reliant.
While the Union Budget tabled in Parliament was about Atmanirbhar Bharat, his budget would be about "Swayampoorna Goa", the CM told reporters.
He said his government would ensure Rs 300 allocated in the Union budget for celebrations of 60 years of Goa's Independence from colonial rule is spent with focus on the common man.
Goa will benefit from the Centre's 'One Nation, One Card' policy for migrants, as well as from the focus on a "blue economy", the CM added.
He said an "Eklavya School", for which the Union budget has earmarked finances, will be set up in Goa.
