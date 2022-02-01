Budget 2022 to promote modern infrastructure in country, says Nitin Gadkari

-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on Tuesday and said that this budget will promote modern infrastructure in the country.
"The budget presented by the Finance Minister Mrs @nsitharaman under the guidance of @narendramodi is a budget to promote modern infrastructure in the country, which will lay the foundation for a new India and improve the lives of 130 crore Indians. #AtmaNirbharBharatKaBudget," tweeted the Union Minister.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament today.
In her address, she said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. "The overall, sharp rebound and recovery of the economy from the adverse effects of the pandemic is reflective of our country's strong resilience," she said.
"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. National Highway network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs 20,000 crore to be mobilized to complement public resources," she said while addressing the Budget Session.
The Finance Minister said that the "Budget lays parallel track of futuristic and inclusive blueprint for 'Amrit Kaal'. Big public investment for modern infrastructure, readying India for 100 years of completion, will be guided by PM Gati Shakti."
The minister said that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline pertain to seven engines that will be aligned with the PM Gati Shakti Framework.
"Projects in National, Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines that will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework. The touchstone of the master plan will be by world-class modern infrastructure, logistics synergy among different modes of movement and location of projects," she said.
Sitharaman today tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.
