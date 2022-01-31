TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget

The of Parliament beginning today may well decide the future course on the Indian economy. At a time when the pandemic-battered economy is showing clear signs of recovery, the steps taken by the Centre may help it back on its feet. Today the session will start with the tabling of the Economic Survey, which serves as a precursor to the Budget. Find out about the expectations people have from this session -- will it be just stormy or productive too? The centre’s plan to privatise two state-owned banks continues to be in limbo.

Food and fertiliser are also going to be critical this time in Budget. Take a deep dive on their Budget estimates. Budget announcements are usually key catalysts for market trends and historical data suggest markets clock a strong post-Budget rally if it books profit ahead of it. Now, with a 3% fall prior to the Budget week, benchmark indices are testing their support levels. Get an insight on the key data points that the Street awaits from the and Union Budget 2022. When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget tomorrow, all eyes will be on a document which shows total expenditure of the government. It is classified as Find more about it in this episode of the podcast.