Budget 2022 inks blueprint for India for next 25 years: Goa CM Sawant

The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay a blueprint for India for the next 25 years, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.
"The Union Budget presented in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year, is aimed at achieving the vision of India@100 set out by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. The #Budget2022 presented is formulated keeping in mind to enhance the 'Gati & Shakti' of the economy for the bright future of the country, giving true justice to every sector of the economy," Sawant said in a tweet.
"I am sure that this exercise is indeed a Blueprint for the next 25 yrs i.e. 'Amrit Kaal' as said by FM," the Chief Minister added.
--IANS
maya/ksk/
