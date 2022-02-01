Budget 2022: Ken-Betwa river link to be completed with Rs 44,605 crore

-
The implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking at an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
She said the draft DPRs of five river links, namely Damanganga-Pinjal, Par-Tapi-Narmada, Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar, and Pennar-Cauvery have been finalized.
The Ken-Betwa Link Project is aimed at providing irrigation benefits to 9.08 lakh hectare of farmers' lands, drinking water supply for 62 lakh people, 103 MW of Hydro, and 27 MW of solar power, Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2022-23.
Allocations of Rs 4,300 crore in RE 2021-22 and Rs 1,400 crore in 2022-23 have been made for this project, she said.
Once a consensus is reached among the beneficiary states, the Centre will provide support for implementation, she said.
