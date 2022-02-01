Budget 2022: PM Modi hails 'people-friendly and progressive' budget

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022 LIVE: Haven't increased income tax during pandemic, says FM
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
What should you expect from the Budget session?
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
Budget 2022: Battery swapping policy big booster for EVs, says industry
-
Welfare of the poor is an important aspect of the Union Budget which is full of possibilities for more investments, infrastructure and jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Calling the budget "people-friendly and progressive", Modi said it has brought new confidence to usher development in the midst of one the most terrible calamities in 100 years, a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Modi said this budget will create many new opportunities for the common people, besides strengthening the economy.
"This budget is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs," the prime minister said, adding that it will also open up the field of green jobs.
"An important aspect of this budget is the welfare of the poor," Modi said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Union Budget, with higher spending in areas like highways and affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU