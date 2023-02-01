JUST IN
Business Standard

Budget 2023 announces host of measures to enhance business in GIFT IFSC

To enhance business activities in GIFT IFSC, Finance Minister announced a host of measures, including establishing a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade re-financing

Topics
Budget 2023 | EXIM Bank | GIFT IFSC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

To enhance business activities in GIFT IFSC, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a host of measures, including establishing a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade re-financing and allowing acquisition financing by IFSC Banking Units of foreign banks.

Besides, she proposed an amendment to International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Act for statutory provisions for arbitration, ancillary services, and avoiding dual regulation under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act.

The Budget also announced delegating powers under the SEZ Act to IFSCA to avoid dual regulation and setting up a single window IT system for registration and approval from IFSCA, SEZ authorities, GST Network, RBI, SEBI and IRDAI.

The Budget 2023-24 proposes an extension of tax benefits to funds relocating to IFSC, GIFT City till March 31, 2025.

"For countries looking for digital continuity solutions, we will facilitate setting up of their Data Embassies in GIFT IFSC," she said during Budget speech.

At present, GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

IFSCA was established in April last year under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

Prior to the establishment of IFSCA, the domestic financial regulators, namely, RBI, Sebi, PFRDA and IRDAI regulated the business in IFSC.

The main objective of IFSCA is to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy as a whole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:45 IST

