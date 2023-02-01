JUST IN
A people-centric proposition
Business Standard

Budget allocates Rs 4,692 cr for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The allocation to the government's autonomous body, Prasar Bharati, has been increased to Rs 2,808.36 crore from Rs 2,764.51 crore allotted to it in the last fiscal

Topics
Information and Broadcasting Ministry | Budget 2023 | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Bloomberg)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a Rs 4,692-crore outlay for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for 2023-24 as against Rs 4,182 crore in the revised estimates for the last fiscal.

The allocation to the government's autonomous body, Prasar Bharati, has been increased to Rs 2,808.36 crore from Rs 2,764.51 crore allotted to it in the last fiscal.

Sitharaman has allocated Rs 600 crore to the Broadcasting and Infrastructure Network Development scheme, which seeks to augment the broadcasting infrastructure, particularly in remote areas.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, an autonomous body under the ministry, has received Rs 64.75 crore in the budget as against Rs 68.53 crore in the revised estimates last fiscal.

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata has received Rs 95.13 crore in the budget as against Rs 60.1 crore in the previous fiscal.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has received an allocation of Rs 3,051.5 crore as against Rs 2,948.13 crore in the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 22:55 IST

