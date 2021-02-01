Budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will strengthen economy: Rajnath Singh

-
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the Union Budget as one for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and asserted that this will strengthen the economy.
Ruling party leaders lauded the budged for its focus on a number of measures, including capital expenditure, tax exemption for senior citizens and incentives for start-ups among others.
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the budget will provide a major boost to India's infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare.
Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain praised the budget's emphasis on affordable housing for all, and said it is sensitive to the needs of diverse sections of society.
Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a well laid-out plan to get the economy back on track.
"A forward-looking budget. It will make good on the government's USD 5 trillion economy promise. Multiple pluses:increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments," he tweeted.
