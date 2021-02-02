Budget: TDP, YSRCP express dissatisfaction, say nothing offered to Andhra

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Budget 2021: Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census, says FM
Budget 2021: Govt sets divestment target of Rs 1.75 trillion For FY22
-
The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the union budget and said that it has nothing new to offer to the people of Andhra Pradesh.
TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram told ANI that many promises made at the time of bifurcation of the state were pending.
"The union budget offered nothing to the state of Andhra Pradesh. Many issues promised at the time of bifurcation of the state are still pending," he said.
He also said YSRCP failed to get anything for the state from the centre.
"YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his leaders spoke nothing to the Centre in their meetings. We demand that all YSRCP MPs should resign accepting their failure to get the benefits the state needs from the Centre," he said.
YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given the focus on poll-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu but "has offered nothing to Andhra Pradesh".
He said the state government had made repeated appeals on various issues like revenue deficit, irrigation projects and special railway zone for Andhra Pradesh.
"The budget is surely dissatisfying," he said. He also took a dig at TDP.
"What did TDP achieve when their government was in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?" he asked.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU