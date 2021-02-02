Budget: TDP, YSRCP express dissatisfaction, say nothing offered to Andhra

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the union budget and said that it has nothing new to offer to the people of

spokesperson K Pattabhiram told ANI that many promises made at the time of bifurcation of the state were pending.

"The union budget offered nothing to the state of Many issues promised at the time of bifurcation of the state are still pending," he said.

He also said failed to get anything for the state from the centre.

"YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his leaders spoke nothing to the Centre in their meetings. We demand that all MPs should resign accepting their failure to get the benefits the state needs from the Centre," he said.

spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given the focus on poll-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu but "has offered nothing to Andhra Pradesh".

He said the state government had made repeated appeals on various issues like revenue deficit, irrigation projects and special railway zone for

"The budget is surely dissatisfying," he said. He also took a dig at

"What did achieve when their government was in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?" he asked.

