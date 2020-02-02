Medical inbound tourism poised to get a push: FAITH chairman Nakul Anand

On behalf of FAITH, we would like to thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the enhanced allocation of Rs 2,500 crore to the Ministry of Tourism. The allocation to develop 100 airports by 2024 and soon-to-be introduced Tejas Express trains for iconic destinations are advancements in modern infrastructure that augur well for

Brand “Made in India” shines in this Budget and gets further strengthened with the development of five new iconic Indian archaeological heritage sites and showcasing India through a tribal and maritime museum while four existing museums will be upgraded to global scale to boost cultural tourism.

Medical inbound tourism, already on the rise, will get a boost with addition of Tier-II and -III hospitals. The announcement of setting up a national-deemed university for heritage tourism will deepen skills in heritage tourism in India. This is bound to have a multiplier effect on both employment and economy aiding wealth creation for the country.