My Budget: Prahlad Kakar

What is the best thing about the



forces have finally got a representation. We need to be strong on our borders. Diplomacy only works if your numbers are strong. Also, investment in infrastructure - power, roads and more - is commendable. Taxation-wise, there has been an effort to link the entire country into a homogenous mass. Now, the states will get more than their due, even the non- ones..

And the worst?



has gone up to 14 per cent. Fine, raise it but at least make it easier to deal with. The amount of paperwork involved in paying it is mindboggling and and the onus falls entirely on businesses. It will affect small enterprises and individual professionals, especially in the service sector.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?



Make the system of paying taxes easier and transparent. It should become a voluntary exercise, rather than someone coming after you with a stick to make you pay.

How will it impact BJP's popularity?



Only one indicator of gauging the popularity and that is the stock market, which is already climbing up.

Prahlad Kakar

Ad film maker