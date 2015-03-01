My Budget: Dipika Pallikal

What is the best thing about the

The allocations made for the new will provide better access to health care. I am also intrigued to see how the government will provide basic sanitation, as I know that access to hygienic toilets is a global priority, especially for the girl child.

.

The worst?

The apparent lack of mention of any allocations for sport is extremely disappointing. I remember the creation of was promised during the election campaign. The fact that this is missing in the is indeed a disappointment, given that next year is also an Olympic year.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?

Obviously, I would like to see some subsidies and allowances for Indian athletes, especially for those not playing cricket. While initiatives did allow for mandatory contribution to sports, I still believe we could have made larger allowances.

How will it impact BJP's popularity?

[No comment]



Dipika Pallikal

Squash player