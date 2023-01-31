JUST IN
Prez Murmu lauds govt's steps to deal with infra development challenges
President Murmu focuses on govt's development thrust in maiden address
Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24 against 7% in FY23: Economic Survey
We have to build Aatmanirbhar India: Prez in her 1st address to Parliament
Budget measures key trigger for consumer durable firms battling high prices
Economic Survey LIVE updates: Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24
India's growth for next year pegged at 6.5%; higher than IMF projection
From capex to taxation, four things to look out for in Union Budget 2023
Sitharaman to present economic survey for 2022-23 in Parliament today
Budget 2023: Tour operators in Himachal demand packages to revive industry
You are here: Home » Budget » News
President Murmu focuses on govt's development thrust in maiden address
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Prez Murmu lauds govt's steps to deal with infra development challenges

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has taken concrete steps and has prepared the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan to deal with infrastructure development challenges

Topics
Budget 2023 | President of India | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prez Murmu lauds Govt steps over infrastructure development challenges
Prez Murmu lauds Govt steps over infrastructure development challenges

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has taken concrete steps and has prepared the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan to deal with infrastructure development challenges.

The states and Union Territories have also shown enthusiasm regarding the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan and this will expand multi-modal connectivity in the country, she said.

"Over the past decades, we have noticed two major challenges in building infrastructure in India. Firstly, large infrastructure projects could not be completed on time. Secondly, different departments and governments worked according to their own convenience," she said.

This, the President said, not only resulted in the misuse of government resources and time overruns, but also led to inconvenience to the common man.

"My government is striving to make India the most competitive logistics hub of the world. For this, the National Logistics Policy was launched in the country last year," she said.

Implementation of this policy will minimise the logistics cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier launched the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, essentially a digital platform to bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

It will facilitate last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU