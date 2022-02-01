Rahul does not understand maths, finds sum of everything zero: Piyush Goyal

-
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for calling Union Budget "zero-sum", Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Congress leader does not understand maths and finds the sum of everything zero.
Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "The Opposition's approach is very negative. They only want to criticise. Rahul Gandhi might say zero-sum. He does not understand maths and finds the sum of everything zero. It is important to have the intelligence to understand the Budget. They (Opposition) do not understand the figures, that is why they find the Budget zero-sum."
Goyal's remarks came against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's calling the Union Budget 2022-23 a zero-sum budget.
Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi G0vernment's Zero-Sum Budget! Nothing for - salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs."
"I believe the Budget will be a milestone in assessing the future of India. Finance Minister has shown a new direction to the country through the Budget. The Budget is the foundation stone of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The entire country is lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the visionary Budget," said Goyal.
Piyush Goyal said the Union Budget 2022-23 reflects a visionary framework for the holistic and inclusive development of the country.
He said the government and private investment will help in the development of the country and will generate employment opportunities. He said the budget will strengthen the small and medium scale industries.
Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
