PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse

The eighth edition of League (PKL 2021) is set to start in December after a year’s break, with players’ auction beginning August 29. The auction is going to be be a three-day affair that will have more than 450 players go under the hammer in Mumbai.

All the 12 teams would look to grab key players during the auction since they have collectively released 161 players ahead of season 8 campaign.

In the auction, a fierce battle is expected among the franchises given some big players such as Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar, are up for grabs.

Available purse for franchisees



Each franchisee has a purse of Rs 4.4 crore to spend on their teams, with a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards available, depending on how many players they have already kept.

The League has achieved new heights in its seven season so far given the bid price of six players has gone past one crore mark in the previous two seasons.

Auction pool category

Category A: Rs Rs 30 lakh

Category B: Rs 20 lakh

Category C: Rs 10 lakh

Category D: Rs 6 lakh

auction time, live telecast and streaming details:

Player auction pool is divided into four categories with different base prices:The Pro 2021 auction will start on August 29, Sunday.

Who will be the auctioneer for 2021 auction?



Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer for PKL 2021 auction.



Doubling the #vivoProKabaddiPlayerAuction excitement is our auctioneer Mallika Sagar!



Let's welcome our first Indian auctioneer and get ready for a auction this season. pic.twitter.com/Qhw1YkC1rP — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 26, 2021

The players’ auction will begin around 2 pm on August 29, Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of PKL 2021 auction?



The live telecast of PKL 2021 auction will be available on Star Network. However, the Star will only live broadcast the auction of Category A players, which is scheduled to take place on August 30, Monday.

At what time Star will live telecast the PKL 2021 auction starts on August 30?



The live telecast of PKL 2021 auction will begin at 6:30 pm IST on August 30.

Which channels will live broadcast the PKL auction?



The Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD/HD), Star Sports 2 (SD/HD), Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

How to live stream the PKL 2021 auction in India?



The live streaming of PKL 2021 auction will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

How to follow the PKL 2021 live action on August 29 and 31?



You can follow the live action of players’ auction on Business Standard and PKL official website.