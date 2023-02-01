JUST IN
Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 1.96 trillion to Ministry of Home Affairs
Budget 2023: Govt expects Rs 48,000-cr dividend from RBI, PSU banks in FY24
Union Budget cuts MGNREGA allocation by 30% to Rs 61,032 cr for 2023-24
First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi
Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme with outlay of Rs 2,200 cr
Compute your income tax liability after Budget 2023 changes here
Budget balanced, likely to boost demand in housing sector: Realty industry
Union Budget 2023: Sports Ministry receives over Rs 700-crore boost
Budget: Direct, indirect taxes cover 58 paise of every rupee in govt coffer
Union Budget 2023: Allocations for women's issues higher than last year
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme with outlay of Rs 2,200 cr
icon-arrow-left
Budget 2023: Govt expects Rs 48,000-cr dividend from RBI, PSU banks in FY24
Business Standard

Union Budget cuts MGNREGA allocation by 30% to Rs 61,032 cr for 2023-24

During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, lakhs of migrant workers had found work under it when they were forced to return to their native places

Topics
Union budgets | Budget 2023 | MGNREGA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government has slashed the budgetary allocation for rural job guarantee scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) by 30 per cent to Rs 61,032.65 crore for 2023-24 in the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

This is 30 per cent less than the revised estimate of Rs 89,154.65 crore for 2022-23.

It is the second straight cut in the scheme's budgetary allocation, as in the 2022-23 budget also, the MGNREGA's budgetary allocation had been cut by 25 per cent to Rs 73,000 crore from the revised estimate of Rs 98,000 crore.

The job guarantee scheme offers 100 days of wage-based employment every fiscal to each rural household across the country.

The MGNREGA was introduced in 2005 through a Parliamentary Act, and earmarks one-third of rural jobs for women.

Over the years, the scheme has come across as a gamechanger, as lakhs of rural households have gained employment through it.

During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, lakhs of migrant workers had found work under it when they were forced to return to their native places.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union budgets

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU