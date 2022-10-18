JUST IN
Centre will now define minimum work requirement under MGNREGA: Report
How is centre faring on its non-tax revenues, divestment targets in FY23
Cocktail of macroeconomic data paints bleak picture of global economy
Despite economic recovery, real rural wage growth remains flat in FY23
Union Budget 2023: Individual taxpayers can expect some relief
Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade
Diversity in India Inc: Women got only 21 out of every 100 new jobs in FY22
India needs dedicated wing to release Green GDP estimates, says RBI article
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
How is centre faring on its non-tax revenues, divestment targets in FY23
Business Standard

Centre will now define minimum work requirement under MGNREGA: Report

Earlier, state governments had the responsibility to define the minimum quantum of work required to earn a day's wages

Topics
MGNREGA | Employment guarantee | central government

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mgnrega workers, migrant labourers

The central government will now define the minimum quantum of work required to earn a day's wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), as reported by the Economic Times (ET). It was earlier decided by the state government.

The Centre may look to make changes under Section 27(1) of the MGNREGA Act. It states, "The Central Government may give such directions as it may consider necessary to the state government for the effective implementation of the provisions of this Act."

"This section gives the power to the ministry to give directions for effective implementation of the Act. The new definition of minimum work will be issued under this," an official told ET.

Currently, the minimum work requirements vary across states. According to the report, Haryana defines the minimum work required to earn a day's wages as 84 cubic feet per labour per man day. In Himachal Pradesh, it is 27 cubic feet. In Tamil Nadu, the requirement is 33.9 cubic feet.

The step is being taken by the Centre to reduce the "aberrations". This is also being done due to the increasing burden of the scheme. By the end of the second quarter of the year, the ministry generally exhausts two-thirds of its total budgetary allocation.

"There are many parameters to define a day's minimum work. There are multiple aberrations under varied parameters. The exercise has been initiated so that the aberrations are reasonable and within a limit," ET quoted an official aware of the matter as saying.

MGNREGA guarantees 100 days of employment to one member of a rural household. The scheme is funded by the central government, but the state government defines the eligibility.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MGNREGA

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.