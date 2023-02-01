JUST IN
Budget: Direct, indirect taxes cover 58 paise of every rupee in govt coffer
Union Budget 2023: Allocations for women's issues higher than last year
Budget 2023: This Is how the budgetary allocation compares with last year
Budget's fiscal consolidation roadmap to stabilise debt burden: Moody's
Budget 2023-24: Where does the rupee come from, and where does it go?
Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport
Rs 5.94 trillion allocated to Defence Ministry in Union Budget 2023
Govt to set up central processing unit for forms filed under companies law
Small businesses to common citizen: 5 key Budget proposals explained
Union Budget 2023: PAN to be made single ID to boost ease of doing business
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget: Direct, indirect taxes cover 58 paise of every rupee in govt coffer
icon-arrow-left
Budget balanced, likely to boost demand in housing sector: Realty industry
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: Sports Ministry receives over Rs 700-crore boost

A provision has been made in this year's budget to provide NADA a funding of Rs 21.73 crore, while NDTL, which conducts the tests, will receive Rs 19.50 crore

Topics
Union Budget | Budget 2023 | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

athletes at the Bengaluru-based Bridges of Sports
One of the reasons for the reduced revised allocation for 2022-23 could be the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be held this year

In a year when the Indian athletes will compete at the Asian Games and prepare for 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sports Ministry has got a fillip with the government allocating Rs 3,397.32 crore, an increase of Rs 723.97 crore, in the Union Budget here on Wednesday.

The amount is more than the revised budget of the previous financial year (2022-23) when the ministry received Rs 2,673.35 crore, as against the actual allocation of Rs 3,062.60 crore.

One of the reasons for the reduced revised allocation for 2022-23 could be the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be held this year.

The ministry's flagship programme, 'Khelo India -- National Programme for Development of Sports' continues to be the government's priority, with it being allotted Rs 1,045 crore as against the revised allocation of Rs 606 crore during the previous financial year.

This is an increase of Rs 439 crore and points to the government's commitment to the programme, which over the years, has shown the potential to produce athletes for major global events such as the Olympics, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which takes care of organising national camps for athletes, providing infrastructure and equipment to athletes, appointment of coaches and maintaining sports infrastructure, among others, has seen a Rs 36.09 crore increase in its budgetary allocation from the previous year's revised expenditure of Rs 749.43 crore. Their allocation for 2023-24 stands at Rs 785.52 crore.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have received an increased allocation of Rs 45 crore, from previous year's revised budget of Rs 280 crore and will now get Rs 325 crore.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), affiliated to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which earlier received funding from SAI, will now get it directly.

A provision has been made in this year's budget to provide NADA a funding of Rs 21.73 crore, while NDTL, which conducts the tests, will receive Rs 19.50 crore.

With countries across the world striving for sporting excellence and paying more attention to sports science and scientific training of athletes, this year's budget has also made a provision of Rs 13 crore for National Centre of Sports Science and Research.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU