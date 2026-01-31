As US, UK tighten student visas, India eyes inbound education opportunity

As traditional study destinations such as the US, Canada, Australia and the UK tighten student visa rules and cap foreign enrolments, Indian policymakers are seeing an opening closer home. The Economic Survey 2025–26, published on Thursday, pointed to this shift in global student mobility and said India needs a sharper education brand and more focused outreach to attract inbound students.

The Survey argued that India must strengthen what it described as an “education-tourism” strategy as competition from neighbouring countries increases. It noted that in 2024, for every international student who came to India, 28 Indian students went abroad, leading to substantial foreign exchange outflows.

A moment of concern and opportunity

Industry leaders say the current churn in global student flows presents both risks and possibilities.

“I view this moment as cause for both concern and hope. As visa policy gets tighter in the US, UK, and Australia, India has a real opportunity to offer itself up as that credible option, if we play our cards right. India has the scale, diversity and cost advantages already in place but those need to be turned into universal appeal through a sharper narrative and systemic reforms,” said Suresh Kalpathi, CEO of Veranda Learning.

The Survey’s observations have also resonated with university leaders, who say the global demand for international education has not slowed, but is being redistributed.

“As advanced economies tighten student visa regimes and cap international enrolments, global student mobility is undergoing a redistribution rather than a decline. OECD data indicates that demand for international education continues to grow, with students increasingly sensitive to cost, visa predictability, and post-study outcomes. This creates a credible opening for India to position itself as a complementary study destination in the short term and a more significant hub over the medium term,” said P G Babu, Vice-Chancellor, Vidyashilp University, Bengaluru.

What students are looking for now

According to education executives, students are weighing practical factors more carefully than before, especially in an uncertain visa environment.

“India is well-positioned to emerge as an attractive alternative study destination in the short to medium term, offering unique opportunities that combine quality, affordability, and global exposure. As visa rules tighten and enrolment caps rise in the US, UK and Australia, students are increasingly prioritising affordability, certainty, safety and return on investment over traditional prestige,” said Dr Christopher Abraham, CEO and Head of the Dubai Campus at SP Jain School of Global Management.

He added that this shift opens doors for India, particularly among students from South Asia, Africa and the wider Global South.

Where India can gain fastest

Experts say India’s most immediate gains are likely to come from its own neighbourhood.

“Over the next one to five years, India’s most achievable gains lie in strengthening its regional leadership. Proximity, cultural familiarity and lower costs already make India an attractive option for neighbouring countries, and targeted scholarships, faster visa processing and improved international student services can scale this inflow quickly,” Abraham said.

Beyond the region, India can pitch itself as a value-driven destination in areas such as STEM, management and applied, industry-linked programmes.

Abraham also pointed to multi-country study models as a growing draw for students.

“Programmes that allow students to study across multiple global hubs reduce reliance on a single country’s visa regime while delivering international exposure, cross-cultural skills and stronger employability outcomes. This approach aligns well with evolving student preferences for flexibility and career readiness,” he said.

Early momentum areas

Babu said India could build traction by focusing on specific student segments first.

“Targeting undergraduate and early postgraduate students, particularly in STEM and interdisciplinary programmes, can deliver early momentum while broader systemic reforms continue to mature,” he said.

Kalpathi said the narrative around India as a study destination also needs to change.

“If India can articulate its policy direction along with effective communication, it can change the narrative from being a ‘back-up option’ to becoming a ‘first choice’ for students across the globe. I feel this is the best time to not only construct capacity, but also to enhance credibility,” he said.

How India compares globally

The Survey noted that inbound students in India rose from under 7,000 in 2000–01 to around 49,000 in 2020, just before the pandemic. Even so, international students account for only about 0.1% of total higher education enrolment in India.

By contrast, leading host countries report international students making up 10% to 40% of enrolment. At the same time, the number of Indians studying overseas climbed from 6.85 lakh in 2016 to more than 18 lakh by 2025.

The Survey said attracting foreign students will require broader thinking beyond full-degree programmes. It suggested options such as:

• Summer schools and semester-abroad modules

• Heritage, philosophy, yoga and Ayurveda certificates

• Innovation labs and rural immersion programmes

• Education packages bundled with tourism circuits

• Tailored offerings for BRICS and wider Global South partners

The Survey said such measures could help India gain visibility and scale in international education at a time when global student choices are being reshaped.