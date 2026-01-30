Friday, January 30, 2026 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FM to interact with 30 college students on Feb 1 post Budget presentation

After presenting Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with college students from across India to discuss its vision and youth impact

While Nirmala Sitharaman already holds the record for presenting record number of consecutive Budgets, she will come a step closer to Morarji Desai who has the record of presenting a total of 10 Budgets

Sitharaman will interact with the students and engage in a free-wheeling discussion on the key priorities of the Budget, its vision for India's future, and its implications for the youth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday.

Sitharaman is going to present her record ninth Budget including two interim budgets on February 1.

As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various States across India, it said.

 

The students will also visit the Ministry of Finance housed at Kartavya Bhawan-1 and interact with various senior officials to gain an understanding of the functioning of the Ministry, policy formulation processes, and the role of institutions in nation-building, it said.

Later in the evening, Sitharaman will interact with the students and engage in a free-wheeling discussion on the key priorities of the Budget, its vision for India's future, and its implications for the youth. Students will also share their ideas, perspectives, and aspirations, and offer their views concerning the youth and the nation during the interaction, it said.

This initiative aims to provide exposure to promote greater awareness among students about finance, economics, governance, and democratic processes, while encouraging informed, constructive participation of youth in India's financial and Parliamentary procedures, it said.

During the course of Budget preparation, various inputs have been sought from the citizens, including youth, through various platforms, which will be reflected in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

