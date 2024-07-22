Business Standard
Better utilisation of land will bring fixed cost of production: Survey

MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing approximately 30 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

manufacturing

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, released on Monday, noted that there is a need to examine and rationalise building regulations to augment manufacturing capacity.

“Better utilisation of land will bring down the fixed cost of production per unit, thus incentivising entrepreneurs to hire more workers. Apart from studying international best practices, inter-state comparisons can help states identify best practices and adopt appropriate policies,” said the survey.
The survey further added that sectors with widely scattered production units, such as textiles and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, seek solutions to constraints in supply chain management, market access, and formalisation.

MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing approximately 30 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), 45 per cent of manufacturing output, and providing employment to 11 crore of India’s population.

“The government has implemented initiatives and platforms aimed at supporting formalisation, ease of registration, and grievance redressal, like the Samadhaan Portal, Sambandh Portal, and Champions Portal, which aid in delayed payment issues, procurement monitoring, and speedy resolution of grievances,” said the survey.

The survey further highlighted that the share of MSMEs in all-India manufacturing output during FY22 was 35.4 per cent. However, the Data Dissemination Portal of the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) states that the share of export of MSME-specified products in all-India exports in 2023-24 was 45.7 per cent.

According to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises for 2021-22 and 2022-23, the number of unincorporated enterprises in India increased by 5.9 per cent during the period of October 2022-September 2023 compared to April 2021-March 2022.

During the same period, Gross Value Added (GVA) per worker increased from Rs 1,38,207 to Rs 1,41,769, and Gross Value of Output (GVO) per establishment increased from Rs 3,98,304 to Rs 4,63,389.

“This shows increased productivity with more efficient use of resources, including labour, which is critical for sustained economic growth and competitiveness,” said the Economic Survey.

“Progressively easing compliance requirements with a single-window mechanism for clearances, digitisation of processes, and equipping MSMEs to handle these processes with ease, while providing grassroots-level facilitation to ensure market access to MSME products and government-industry-academia collaboration to upskill the workforce,” said the Economic Survey.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

