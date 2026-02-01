Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget proposes to set up dedicated REITs to recycle CPSE realty assets

Budget proposes to set up dedicated REITs to recycle CPSE realty assets

Experts say the proposal could expand investable real estate supply, deepen markets and provide liquidity

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

The government will recycle the assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) by setting up dedicated real estate investment trusts (REITs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Sunday.
 
Experts believe that the move will expand the supply of investable real estate and deepen the investor pool, while also providing liquidity to the government. CPSEs hold significant land assets that were identified for monetisation through the government’s National Asset Monetisation Pipeline. With REIT structures typically seeing participation from large funds and institutional investors, the move could help the government fast-track its asset monetisation plans.
 
Amit Maheshwari, managing partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, said: “Monetising public-sector undertaking (PSU) real estate through REITs may give significant liquidity to the government. REITs give participation to retail investors for real estate assets. PSUs have a large chunk of those, and this will help them in raising money from retail investors.”
 
 
Chetan Chichra, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said monetisation of CPSE land and assets through REITs will expand investable-grade supply and deepen capital markets.
 
“Over the years, REITs have emerged as a successful instrument for asset monetisation,” Sitharaman said, highlighting the investment instrument.

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

