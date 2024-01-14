Budget 2024-25: Insurers hope for tax reliefs, provisions for uncertainties

Introduction of a separate tax deduction limit for life insurance, waiving taxes on proceeds of pension or annuity products, and reconsideration of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) charged on health insurance policies are some of the reliefs the Indian insurers are expecting from the Union Budget 2024

The interim Budget will be presented on February 1. The full Budget will be presented after the formation of the new government.

In the last few years, life insurers have been requesting a separate tax deduction limit for the term insurance as the existing Section 80 C is