Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim budget likely to follow fiscal consolidation path: Goldman Sachs

While income taxes and corporate taxes are expected to grow at around 15 per cent in FY25, the government is likely to lower its target for disinvestment in the next fiscal year

fiscal deficit fiscal target

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is expected to announce a fiscal deficit target in the range of 5.2 to 5.4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in financial year 25, given their medium-term fiscal consolidation target of reaching 4.5 per cent of GDP by financial year 26, Goldman Sachs India’s fiscal outlook report said.

The report stated that the government would meet the financial year 24 fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of GDP, with expectations of receipts upside of 0.2 per cent of GDP. “In fact, if spending remains muted in the current quarter, the deficit may end up at 5.8 per cent of GDP,” Goldman Sachs noted.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While income taxes and corporate taxes are expected to grow at around 15 per cent in financial year 25, the government is likely to lower its target for disinvestment in the next financial year. “Except in financial year 18 and financial year 19, disinvestment - asset sale receipts in the last eight years have fallen short of budget estimate. In financial year 24, based on tracking estimates, we expect disinvestment receipts to be lower than Budget Estimate,” the fiscal outlook report stated.

Also Read: Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

The investment banking firm also mentioned that the focus on capital expenditure (capex) would continue, but at a slower pace than what has been seen in the last few years given the medium-term fiscal consolidation path. The government has raised Capex spending by over 30 per cent compound annual growth rate between financial year 21 and financial year 24 Budget Estimate, raising the budgeted capex target to 3.3 per cent of GDP, the highest in 18 years. “They will likely meet the capex target in financial year 24, given the upside from gross tax revenues…We expect capex growth to decline to around 10 per cent year-on-year in financial year 25,” Goldman Sachs’ report said.

The report indicated that the government borrowing in financial year 25 is expected to remain elevated but with adequate demand for government bonds from Foreign Institutional Investors and domestic investors in a policy rate easing cycle, we believe the Reserve Bank of India may be a net seller of government bonds in financial year 25.

“We expect two repo rate cuts of 25 basis points each in third quarter and fourth quarter calendar year 24,” Goldman Sachs remarked.

Also Read: Net direct tax mop-up rises 19% to Rs 14.7 trillion till January 10

To fund the central government’s fiscal deficit of nearly Rs 18 trillion in financial year 25, Goldman Sachs has estimated a net borrowing of around Rs 12 trillion, after accounting for non-market financing from small savings, state provident funds. For state governments, it has assumed 70 per cent of the fiscal deficit in financial year 25 - 2.5 per cent of GDP, to be financed by market loans.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

Interim Budget likely to assume peak crude oil price at $85 per barrel

Net direct tax mop-up rises 19% to Rs 14.7 trillion till January 10

Electrification of railways on the slow track, 41% of FY24 target met


“This translates to state net borrowing of INR 5.8 trillion in financial year 25,” the report added.

The report also mentioned that India’s impending inclusion in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index from June 2024 would strengthen the net inflow from foreign institutional investors in financial year 25.
Topics : Fiscal Deficit Budget Goldman Sachs GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon