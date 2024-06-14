Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: FinMin seeks views on tax rates, laws for reducing litigation

The suggestions are to be sent to the ministry by June 17 and the full budget for 2024-25 is expected to be presented in Parliament in the second half of July

Nirmala Sitharaman,Nirmala,Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry has invited suggestions on direct and indirect taxes and changes in laws to reduce compliances for the 2024-25 Budget from trade and industry associations.
The suggestions are to be sent to the ministry by June 17 and the full budget for 2024-25 is expected to be presented in Parliament in the second half of July.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The suggestions could include changes in the duty structure, rates and ideas on broadening of tax base on both direct and indirect taxes giving economic justification for the same, as per the ministry.
For changes in customs and excise duties, the trade and industry would have to supplement and justify their demand with relevant statistical information about production, prices, and revenue implication of the changes suggested.
The request for correction of inverted duty structure would have to be supported by value addition at each stage of manufacturing of the commodity.
With regard to direct taxes, the ministry said the suggestions could be also on reducing compliances, providing tax certainty and reducing litigations.
It said the government policy in the medium term is to phase out tax incentives, deductions and exemptions while simultaneously rationalising rates of tax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indirect Tax Budget 2024 Finance Ministry manufacturing tax deductions Taxation Laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon