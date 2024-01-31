Sensex (    %)
                        
Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman will present 'disha-nirdeshak' Budget, says PM

PM Modi also reiterated that the full budget will be presented after the formation of the new government, after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which may conclude by May

Nisha Anand New Delhi
Jan 31 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming interim budget with "disha-nirdeshak baatein (vision-guided approach)" and display the strength of Nari Shakti (women empowerment).

PM Modi made the remarks from Parliament complex ahead of the start of the Budget session today. The session will conclude on February 9.
"...I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people…," Modi asserted confidence ahead of the session.

He also reiterated that the full budget will be presented after the formation of the new government, after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which may conclude by May. The budget that will be presented tomorrow will be an interim one, meant to handle the country's expenses till the new government is formed.

PM Modi on Winter session disruption in Parliament

Recalling the massive disruption to Parliamentary proceedings in the previous Winter session, held in December, Modi advised the Opposition MPs to "introspect" on the issue.

"MPs who habitually disrupt Parliament proceedings should introspect," he said.

Notably, as many as 146 Opposition MPs were suspended in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of the Parliament.

Of these, 14 Opposition, including 11 Rajya Sabha and three Lok Sabha MPs, will return to attend the Budget session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, on Tuesday, following the customary session eve of 'all-party meeting'.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

