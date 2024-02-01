Budget 2024 targets cervical cancer, which kills 8 Indian women every hour

The government has planned to roll out the vaccination drive aganinst cervical cancer in three phases over three years.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , during the interim budget presentation on Thursday, proposed to further boost the government's efforts to ramp up the vaccination of young girls to prevent cervical cancer.

The development follows a month after the health ministry said that it is closely monitoring the incidence of cervical cancer in the country. The government aims to encourage the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive against the disease, which is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

75,000 India women die of cervical cancer annually

Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with the HPV. The HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection which can affect the skin, genital area and throat. According to the WHO, almost all sexually active people will be infected at some point in their lives, usually without symptoms.

In 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh pointed out that cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in India despite being preventable. According to him, 125,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75,000 die from the disease in India every year.

What is the target age group for HPV vaccine?

Notably, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization has recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine in universal immunisation with "a one-time catch-up" for 9-14-year-old adolescent girls. This has to be followed with routine introduction at nine years. This measure was considered following the spotlight on the effectiveness of a single-dose HPV vaccine.

The government has planned to roll out this vaccination drive in three phases over three years, likely to begin in the second quarter of this year.

Besides cervical cancer, the HPV vaccine also protects one from the HPV strains that cause cancer of the anus, vagina and oropharynx.

At present, CERVAVAC, the Serum Institute's made-in-India vaccine against cervical cancer, is available in the private market for about Rs 2,000 per dose.