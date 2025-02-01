Business Standard

Budget 2025 boosts hospitality, health, education: Chef Manish Mehrotra

Budget 2025 boosts hospitality, health, education: Chef Manish Mehrotra

Through the announcements made in this Budget, there will be some job creation but more is required, Mehrotra said

Chef Manish Mehrotra

BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Which aspects of the Budget do you feel most strongly about?
 
New tax regime for the middle class, tax exemption for 36 life-saving drugs and more seats in medical and IITs are really strong aspects of this particular Budget.
 
Will the Budget help make India the third largest economy by 2030?
 
In terms of that, there are not many announcements for infrastructure. There are different announcements at different places but not one particular figure for infrastructural development.
 
Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?

Yes, there will be some job creation but more is required. Speaking of the hospitality sector, it will definitely get a boost.
 
 
How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?
 
I have not heard anything about climate change and environmental sustainability in this particular Budget. I'm still waiting for things to get clearer.
 
Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to important social programmes like education and healthcare?
 
Yes. There is a bit of hope in this segment such as more seats in medical colleges and IITs, and broadband in government schools. Food technology will be established in Bihar, but it's not an immediate programme. Health is being taken care of with tax exemptions on 36 drugs. Overall, it was a mixed bag.  
 

Chef Manish Mehrotra hospitality Hospitality industry health education Budget 2025 Budget Union Budget

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

