Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Govt proposes to extend startup incorporation till 2030

Budget 2025: Govt proposes to extend startup incorporation till 2030

Eligible start-ups can avail complete deduction of profit and gains for three consecutive years out of 10 years, beginning from the year of incorporation

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

The move would help in providing greater liquidity for startups. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Saturday proposed to extend the period of incorporation of eligible startups by five years for providing tax incentives, a move aimed at encouraging budding entrepreneurs.

Eligible startups established before April 1, 2030, would get a tax incentive for three consecutive years out of ten years from incorporation.

"We continue to support the Indian startup ecosystem. I propose to extend the period of incorporation by five years to allow the benefit available to startups which are incorporated before April 1, 2030," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said.

The move would help in providing greater liquidity for startups.

 

Eligible start-ups can avail complete deduction of profit and gains for three consecutive years out of 10 years, beginning from the year of incorporation.

The benefits under Section 80-IAC of the income tax law will help such enterprises improve their liquidity, cash availability, and work capital, boosting growth and productivity, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

It would also provide regulatory policy certainty and allow them to develop long-term plan for growth and scale-up.

More From This Section

renewable energy

Budget 2025: 'Made in India' energy transition gets boost with duty cuts

Forest Rights Act, tribal eviction

Budget 2025: Rs 3,481 cr for security expenses, making infra in LWE areas

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Personal finance and Budget 2025: Key strategies for smart planning

Microfinance, mutual fund

Budget boost for AIFs: Securities reclassified as capital assets

Consumption survey: No definitive trend yet

Budget 2025 announcements 'bold', will boost consumption: Assocham

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget 2025 startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon