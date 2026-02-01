Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: E-Courts Phase III gets ₹1,200 crore; law outlay ₹4,509 crore

Budget 2026: E-Courts Phase III gets ₹1,200 crore; law outlay ₹4,509 crore

Budget 2026-27 keeps allocation for e-Courts Phase III unchanged at ₹1,200 crore, underscoring continued emphasis on judicial digitisation

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

The e-Courts Phase III programme forms part of the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms and is aimed at creating a paperless, digitally enabled judiciary

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What does Budget 2026–27 signal for e-Courts Phase III?
 
The Union government has maintained the allocation for e-Courts at ₹1,200 crore in the Budget for 2026–27, signalling its intention to sustain investments in judicial digitisation, even as overall spending under the Ministry of Law and Justice contracted to ₹4,509 crore. Last year, the government had allocated ₹1,500 crore, while the revised estimates of expenditure on Phase III of the e-Courts programme stood at ₹1,200 crore.
 
The e-Courts Phase III programme forms part of the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms and is aimed at creating a paperless, digitally enabled judiciary, with a focus on end-to-end digitisation of court processes, improved case management systems, and technology-led access to justice.
 
 
How has the law ministry’s overall allocation changed?
 
Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Law and Justice has been allocated a net outlay of ₹4,509 crore for 2026–27, lower than the ₹4,998 crore provided in the 2025–26 Budget. This reflects reduced allocations under select heads, even as funding for core reform initiatives has been maintained.

Also Read

Haigreve Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co

Budget 2026: Strengthening the architecture of India's next growth phase

semiconductors chipmakers

Budget 2026 gives manufacturing a shot in the arm as ECMS outlay jumps

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2026-27 lays path to maintain economic growth momentum

One of the most hotly debated proposals of this year's Budget may see a tweak, with the finance ministry likely to provide relief to homeowners by finetuning the new long-term capital gains (LTCG) provisions announced on July 23 that seek to remove i

Buyback taxed as capital gains, not dividends, to benefit high earnerspremium

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 Highlights: FM Sitharaman boosts manufacturing across sectors

 
What is the funding mix for justice delivery and court infrastructure?
 
Within central sector schemes, the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms has been allotted ₹1,240 crore for 2026–27, down from ₹1,548 crore in the previous year, with e-Courts Phase III accounting for the bulk of the expenditure. The Budget has also earmarked ₹812 crore, compared with ₹1,000 crore last year, for Infrastructure Facilities for the Judiciary, a centrally sponsored scheme that supports the creation and augmentation of subordinate court infrastructure across states and Union Territories, including Gram Nyayalayas.
 
How is spending on legal aid and capital works shaping up?
 
Spending on legal aid continues to be prioritised, with the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) receiving ₹100 crore more than last year, aimed at strengthening the delivery of free and quality legal services at the district level.
 
Though the capital outlay for the ministry has been pegged at ₹249 crore in 2026–27, higher than the ₹191 crore allocated last year, it is much lower than the revised estimate of ₹818 crore in the previous year. This indicates a tapering of expenditure on large infrastructure projects, including court buildings.
 

More From This Section

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity funds increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in the budget while short-term capital gains (STCG) tax increased from 15 to 20 per cent. “While the 33 per cent increase in STCG tax may seem high, it sho

Union Budget 2026-27: Buyback proceeds to be treated as capital gains

MGNREGA, VB-G RAM G

Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹30K cr for MGNREGA to clear pending dues

Finance Commission

16th Finance Commission retains 41% devolution, introduces GDP criterion

Budget 2026

Union Budget 2026-27: Big push for SMEs with ₹10,000 crore Growth Fund

pharma

Union Budget 2026-27: Over ₹1 trillion earmarked for the nation's health

Topics : e-courts Law Ministry Budget 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power