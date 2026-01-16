Budget 2026: BSE, NSE announce special trading session on Sunday, Feb 1

Indian stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday announced that the markets will open for trading on Sunday, Feburary 1, on account of presentation of Union Budget 2026-27.

"Indices will be calculated on February 01, 2026 which is declared as a special trading day by the exchange on account of Union Budget 2026. Markets shall remain open for regular trading hours," the BSE said in notice.

In a seperate circular, the NSE said, "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 28, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber.

This will be the first time the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday since 2017, when February 1 became the date for its presentation. February 1 this year also coincides with Guru Ravidas’ birth anniversary, which is a government holiday in some states in remembrance of the 15th-century saint and social reformer.

Before 2017, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February.