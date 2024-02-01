Sensex (    %)
                        
Budget focused on transforming country into developed economy by 2047: TDP

Naidu According to K Atchen Naidu, Reddy's promise of securing special status for the state has not resulted in any tangible benefits for the state

The TDP joined forces with Jana Sena party led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, which is a part of the NDA at the Centre, after party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a corruption case | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

TDP state president K Atchen Naidu on Thursday appreciated the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister today for focusing on transforming the country into a developed economy by 2047.
Naidu noted that the budget focused on primary sectors and employment generation.
"The implementation of the Skill India Mission programme for 1.4 crore youth, alongside the allocation of Rs 11 lakh crore for the primary sectors will significantly impact the nation's trajectory," said Naidu, talking to reporters.
The TDP joined forces with Jana Sena party led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, which is a part of the NDA at the Centre, after party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a corruption case. The two parties plan to contest jointly in the upcoming assembly polls in the state, which are to be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections.
Lashing out at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader asserted that Andhra Pradesh used to be a top job creator through skill training between 2014 and 2019, but alleged that Reddy had failed to secure funding for the state over the past five years, leaving it to suffer massive losses across sectors.
According to Naidu, Reddy's promise of securing special status for the state has not resulted in any tangible benefits for the state.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

