Interim Budget: Continuity of policies strongest feature, says Ajay Bijli

Will this Budget allow India to stay ahead of global challenges?

This Interim Budget had all the right ingredients and will help us in staying ahead of global challenges.





What is the best thing about the Budget?

The continuity of policies in the current Budget is its strongest feature. The government's focus continues to remain on key initiatives including:

Infrastructure and investment: Implementation of three major railway corridor programmes, expansion of existing airports and comprehensive development of new airports under UDAN scheme and promotion of urban transformation via Metro rail and NaMo Bharat.

Inclusive development through direct benefit transfers, empowering the youth, women empowerment, focusing on health and housing for all.

Sustainable development by committing to meet the net-zero target by 2070, rooftop solarisation, and adoption and strengthening of the e-vehicle ecosystem.

Will the Budget help make India the third-largest economy by 2030?

Given the government’s focus on capital expenditure towards upgrading infrastructure, push towards making India a manufacturing hub by providing production-linked incentives to various sectors, tax reforms, digitisation of payments through UPI, encouraging entrepreneurs through various schemes, I think it is evident that we are on track to becoming the third-largest economy sooner than later.