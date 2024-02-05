Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget FY25: UP govt proposes Rs 1,150 cr for Noida International Airport

There has been 19.2 per cent increase in the number of air travellers in the current financial year as compared to the last financial year, Khanna said

Noida airport

Development is underway for phase one of Noida International Airport, which is scheduled to open for commercial operations by the end of this year

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1,150 crore for the upcoming Noida International Airport at GautamBuddha Nagar in the budget for 2024-25.
The announcement was made by UP's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna as he tabled the budget for the fiscal year in the state assembly on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A provision of Rs 1,150 crore is proposed for the establishment of an international airport and the purchase of land in Jewar of GautamBuddha Nagar district," Khanna said.
Development is underway for phase one of Noida International Airport, which is scheduled to open for commercial operations by the end of this year.
Earlier in his budget speech, Khanna said that with the inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, four international airports have become operational in the state and South Asia's largest international airport is going to open soon in Jewar, Noida.
"With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports," Khanna said.
The minister also noted that continuous efforts are being made to enhance air connectivity in the state and to achieve this objective, initiatives are being carried out under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) of the Centre and Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of the state government.
There has been 19.2 per cent increase in the number of air travellers in the current financial year as compared to the last financial year, Khanna said.
For air connectivity, selected airports like Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti and Chitrakoot have been developed. Development work of airports of Mayorpur (Sonbhadra) and Sarsawa (Saharanpur) is in progress, he said.
Also, a proposal of Rs 150 crore has been made for expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, he added.
Separately, Rs 1,100 crore has been proposed for construction, expansion, and strengthening of airstrips as well as land acquisition, the minister said.

Also Read

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Session: Bill to tackle exam malpractices introduced in Lok Sabha

Budget Session: Bill to amend local bodies' laws in J&K introduced in LS

Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

Uttar Pradesh Budget eyes 5% growth in agricultural sector in FY25

Kerala Budget: Support price of rubber hiked, agri sector gets Rs 1,698 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Budget session budget support Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon