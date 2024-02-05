Budget FY25: UP govt proposes Rs 1,150 cr for Noida International Airport

Development is underway for phase one of Noida International Airport, which is scheduled to open for commercial operations by the end of this year

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1,150 crore for the upcoming Noida International Airport at GautamBuddha Nagar in the budget for 2024-25.

The announcement was made by UP's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna as he tabled the budget for the fiscal year in the state assembly on Monday.

"A provision of Rs 1,150 crore is proposed for the establishment of an international airport and the purchase of land in Jewar of GautamBuddha Nagar district," Khanna said.

Earlier in his budget speech, Khanna said that with the inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, four international airports have become operational in the state and South Asia's largest international airport is going to open soon in Jewar, Noida.

"With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports," Khanna said.

The minister also noted that continuous efforts are being made to enhance air connectivity in the state and to achieve this objective, initiatives are being carried out under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) of the Centre and Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of the state government.

There has been 19.2 per cent increase in the number of air travellers in the current financial year as compared to the last financial year, Khanna said.

For air connectivity, selected airports like Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti and Chitrakoot have been developed. Development work of airports of Mayorpur (Sonbhadra) and Sarsawa (Saharanpur) is in progress, he said.

Also, a proposal of Rs 150 crore has been made for expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, he added.

Separately, Rs 1,100 crore has been proposed for construction, expansion, and strengthening of airstrips as well as land acquisition, the minister said.