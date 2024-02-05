Sensex (    %)
                        
Uttar Pradesh Budget eyes 5% growth in agricultural sector in FY25

The third scheme for the installation of automatic weather station-automatic rain gauge in blocks and panchayats has been allocated Rs 60 crore, the state finance minister said

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the budget in UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also seen. (PTI Photo

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced three schemes to push the agriculture sector

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government's annual budget for the next financial year has set a target of 5.1 per cent growth rate for the agriculture sector in the state.
A provision of Rs 460 crore has been made for three new agriculture-related schemes in the budget.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while presenting the budget in the state assembly on Monday, said that the target is to achieve the growth rate of 5.1 per cent for the agriculture sector.
He announced three schemes to push the agriculture sector.
One of the scheme, State Agricultural Development Scheme, will have a provision of Rs 200 crore.
Another Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the World Bank-assisted UP Agris Scheme.
The third scheme for the installation of automatic weather station-automatic rain gauge in blocks and panchayats has been allocated Rs 60 crore, the state finance minister said.
He further said that the Chief Minister Khet Suraksha yojna (Farm Security Scheme) is also being started with a provision of Rs 50 crore.
Besides, an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore has been proposed for providing electricity at concessional rates to private tube wells of farmers. The amount is 25 per cent more than the budget for the same provided in the current financial year.
Khanna said that Rs 449.45 crore has been proposed for the implementation of PM Kusum Yojana, which is more than double than the allocation for the ongoing fiscal.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

