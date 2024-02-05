Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala Budget: Support price of rubber hiked, agri sector gets Rs 1,698 cr

Kerala FM Balagopal said Rs 1,698 crore would be set aside for the traditional agricultural sector and investments worth Rs 5,000 crore would be attracted to the tourism sector

K N Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presenting the state budget | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly by allocating Rs 1,698.30 crore for the struggling agriculture sector and increasing the minimum support price for rubber to Rs 180 from Rs 170.
He also set aside Rs 50 crore for extreme poverty eradication and announced Rs 134.42 crore for the cooperative sector.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tabling the fourth budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, Balagopal said that though the state is facing an economic crunch and the Centre allegedly imposing financial restrictions, the LDF government would not show any compromise in the development front.
Indicating that the state government would go ahead with its development plans, the finance minister said investments worth Rs three lakh crore would be brought to the southern state in the next three years.
He said Rs 1,698 crore would be set aside for the traditional agricultural sector and investments worth Rs 5,000 crore would be attracted to the tourism sector.
"The tourism sector is growing. Allocating Rs 351 crore for it in fiscal 2024-25," he said.
Amidst increasing demand by rubber farmers for hiking its support price, Balagopal announced an increase of Rs 10 in it.
"The minimum support price for rubber is increased to Rs 180 from Rs 170," he said.
Announcing more support to the higher education sector, the minister earmarked Rs 250 crore for the Digital University.
Balagopal said along with the straightening of lines and doubling of tracks, it is necessary to have the high speed rail system for the future development of the state. "The state will continue with its efforts to realise the K-Rail project. Discussions with the Central government in this regard are going on," he added.
The minister also blamed the Centre's economic policies and alleged neglect of Kerala for the southern state's financial problems.

Also Read

Kerala govt rejects UDF's claims of not addressing plight of farmers

Assurance International unveil new range of filters, batteries in India

In 9 years, 248 mn moved out of multidimensional poverty: NITI Aayog

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

FY25 Budget will help state become $1 trn economy: UP finance min Khanna

Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Indo-China border issue

Unusual election year Budget signals PM Modi's sky-high confidence

Budget Session LIVE: Discuss Indo-China border issue, says Manish Tewari

Interim Budget indicates the way forward

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rubber prices Kerala government agriculture economy State Budgets Union budgets poverty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesFIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon