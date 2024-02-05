Sensex (    %)
                        
Budget Session: Bill to amend local bodies' laws in J&K introduced in LS

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the bill on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah

Tourists travel in boats on the waters of Dal Lake during a snowfall, in Srinagar (Photo: Reuters)

Jammu and Kashmir | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bill that seeks to amend laws relating to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the bill on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989; the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000; and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir politics Budget session budget support

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

