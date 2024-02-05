Sensex (    %)
                        
Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Indo-China border issue

Earlier last week, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha and sought a discussion on the border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday seeking a discussion on the border situation with China.
"Since this Budget Session is the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha prior to the General Elections, I request that this House be adjourned to discuss the India-China border situation," Tewari said in his notice.
The Opposition MP claimed that there have been constant border clashes between India and China since 2019 and the central government has "stonewalled" every attempt by the Opposition to have a discussion on the issue.
"Since 2019, there have been constant border clashes between India and China. The Government has stonewalled every attempt made by the Opposition to have a discussion regarding this urgent issue," Tewari said.
Earlier last week, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha and sought a discussion on the border situation with China.
The Congress MP said that a video had emerged showing Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers confronting Indian shepherds in Taklung Chorok Valley, blowing sirens to scare away livestock, and engaging in heated arguments.
"This incident is deeply concerning as it highlights the ongoing border tensions between India and China, which have persisted since May 2020. While disengagement has occurred in some areas, tens of thousands of troops remain deployed on both sides, posing a significant threat to regional stability. Despite the government's assurances, the situation continues to be tense," he said.
"The PLA's actions constitute a clear violation of Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity. The video evidence leaves no doubt that the soldiers trespassed onto Indian land, attempting to intimidate and coerce the local population," Gogoi added in his notice.
Congress MP further added that this House cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant aggression. It must act decisively to uphold the nation's sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that global politics is a competitive game and India should not be 'scared' of China, and instead of 'complaining' should focus on doing better than Beijing.

He also said that China being a 'major economy' will deploy its resources and as part of competitive politics, try and shape things in its way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

