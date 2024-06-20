Financial market seeks incentives for NBFCs, AIFs in pre-Budget meeting

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget consultation meeting with industry leaders and associations in connection with the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Phot

Representatives of the financial and capital markets on Thursday urged the finance ministry to initiate measures to reduce the reliance of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on bank funding and encourage insurance and pension funds to participate in the alternate investment funds (AIF) industry to finance infrastructure.

During their pre-budget consultation with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raman Agarwal, co-chairman, Finance Industry Development Council, said the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) should be allocated more funds to NBFCs. “We have suggested that a process should be initiated to reduce reliance on bank funding for NBFCs. Moreover, NBFCs are facing anomalies in the recovery process which need to be tackled,” he added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said he requested the finance minister to launch a Jan Nivesh campaign to create financial inclusion for crores of Indians who are stuck in Ponzi schemes and speculations. “We have enlisted more than 4 crore Indians to participate in the journey of Viksit Bharat and secure their financial freedom. We need to reach out to far more Indians now to secure their financial freedom,” he added.





ALSO READ: Budget wishlist: MFIs seek equity support, govt guarantee for bank loans Ashley Menezes, chairman of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), in a statement, said IVCA made suggestions to mainstream AIF investments and encourage large domestic capital pools of insurance and pension funds to participate in the AIF industry to finance infrastructure, credit, and start-ups, scale-ups and growth companies. “IVCA also urged the government to operationalise the 2022 budget announcement of blended finance through a Fund of Funds approach managed by competent managers for directing capital to strategies which are in alignment with government priorities,” he added.

IVCA also urged the government to operationalise the recommendations of the Expert Committee on private equity and venture capital (PE-VC), chaired by former Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman M Damodaran, which was initiated by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). This committee had submitted a report outlining potential growth accelerators for the industry.

Emerging from the two-hour meeting with the finance minister, Arun Kohli, managing director and country head, Morgan Stanley India Company, said the industry has asked for consistency in tax policies. “Tax policies need to be stable and long-term oriented. India should continue with the fiscal discipline path,” he added.

Participants also made their points on capital gains tax and securities transaction tax. George Alexander Muthoot, managing director of Muthoot Group, said some of the players pitched for deepening the market and providing some tax incentives.

Among others, Sanjay Rawal, president, Commodity Participants Association of India; Ganeshram Jayaraman, managing director, Institutional Equities, Spark Capital Advisors; Navneet Munot, managing director and CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd; Prem Prabhakar, managing director and CEO, SBI Capital Venture Limited; Atul Kumar Goyal, ex-chairman, IBA and managing director, PNB; Srini Srinivasan, managing director, Kotak Alternate Assets Managers Ltd; and Shaji K.V., chairman, NABARD, attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by finance ministry secretaries and senior officials.