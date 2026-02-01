FM proposes first-ever National Institute of Hospitality in Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid emphasis on the tourism sector in her speech presenting the Union Budget 2026, as she announced the upgradation of the National Council of Hotel Management to the National Institute of Hospitality, which will function as a bridge between academia, industry and government.

“Tourism has finally received the strategic recognition it deserves in this year’s Budget. The emphasis on infrastructure-led development, experiential tourism, and ease of doing business sends a strong signal to investors and operators alike,” said Vineet Verma, director, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited.

“The proposed National Institute of Hospitality, along with focused training of tourist guides and service professionals, can significantly raise quality standards, visitor experience, and global competitiveness of Indian tourism,” he added.

“The pertinent focus on the growth and development of tourism through measures including training, skill development, and creation of infrastructure will have a positive domino effect on the real estate sector in the areas of hotels, guest houses, second homes and primary housing,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head, research at Colliers India.

As a measure to further promote tourism, tax collected at source (TCS) rates on overseas tour packages have been revised to a uniform rate of 2 per cent from 5 per cent (or 20 per cent for amounts exceeding ₹10 lakh), under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

The finance minister also proposed a pilot scheme for upgrading 10,000 guides in 20 iconic tourist sites through a standardised, high-quality training course in hybrid mode, in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). In a push to adventure tourism, Sitharaman also announced the creation of hike and trek trails, including turtle trails and bird-watching trails, in Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience. We will develop mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, and Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, and turtle trails in the Western Ghats,” she said.

In a bid to promote heritage and culture tourism, the finance minister also proposed the development of 15 archaeological sites, including Sarnath and Dholavira, into vibrant centres.

India will also host the first-ever Big Cat Global Summit with over 90 participating nations. The government also announced incentives for indigenised seaplane manufacturing through a viability gap funding scheme for promoting tourism.