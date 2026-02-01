Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Budget / News / FM proposes incentives of ₹100 cr for single municipal bond issuances

FM proposes incentives of ₹100 cr for single municipal bond issuances

FM Sitharaman also announced restructuring of REC Ltd and Power Finance Corporation as part of the government's public sector financial institution strengthening

Budget 2026

The minister proposed setting up high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat' | Photo: Sansad TV

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed incentives of ₹100 crore for single bond issuance by municipal corporations of more than ₹1,000 crore.

She also announced restructuring of REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as part of the government's public sector financial institution strengthening.

The minister proposed setting up high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'.

She said the country's banking sector is characterised by a strong balance sheet, historic high profitability.

In her Budget speech, she proposed to review foreign exchange management non-debt instruments rules.

She added that close to 25 crore people have come out of multi-dimensional poverty.

 

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

