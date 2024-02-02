From Adityanath to M K Stalin, here are CMs' views on Interim Budget

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM



“It is a Budget that will help empower women. I applaud the proposals to create more lakhpati didis, extend the Ayushman Bharat health insurance to ASHA and Aanganwadi workers and construct houses under the PM Awas Yojana. It is a development-oriented Budget”

“The Budget has been formulated in a way that it neglects Kerala’s needs and interests. Demands such as protection of domestic rubber cultivation through increased import duties were disregarded, as were Kerala’s agriculture sectors like paddy, coconut, and spices ”

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM







Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM





“I congratulate Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji for this exceptional Budget! The March Towards Viksit Bharat Continues! The Interim Budget 2024-2025 sits on the pedestal of outstanding governance over the last 10 years” “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented an empty Budget that has nothing to weigh upon. Also, it lacks mention of the Centre’s past achievements nor does it offer a solution to the present problems or guarantee future benefits”

“This is an Interim Budget and it is an election Budget. This is the most disappointing Budget... new projects and programmes have not been mentioned in this Budget. Karnataka is not getting any new projects in the next financial year 2024-25”