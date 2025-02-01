Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 03:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Govt to provide $647 mn to support strategic reserve oil purchases in FY26

Govt to provide $647 mn to support strategic reserve oil purchases in FY26

The budget proposals also include an allocation of about Rs 180 crore for operation and maintenance of the SPRs and about Rs 335 crore for purchase of land and construction of new caverns

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports over 80 per cent of its oil needs and is raising its SPR capacity to protect against any global supply disruption. | Representational Image

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will provide Rs 5,597 crore ($646.78 million) support for purchase of oil for the country's strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), the budget document showed on Saturday.

Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL), which manages federal oil inventories, operates three SPRs in southern India with a combined capacity of about 5 million tons. 

Part of that capacity is used for commercial operations by companies including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

The budget proposals also include an allocation of about Rs 180 crore for operation and maintenance of the SPRs and about Rs 335 crore for purchase of land and construction of new caverns.

 

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports over 80 per cent of its oil needs and is raising its SPR capacity to protect against any global supply disruption.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Latest LIVE: Even BJP supporters save Rs 25K a month under AAP schemes, claims Kejriwal

Stock markets, Indian markets

Budget 2025 Market Highlights: FMCG, Realty shares shine; Sensex ends flat at 77,506, Nifty 23,482

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

'Nothing new, all about Bihar elections': Opposition slams Budget 2025

Tax proposals Budget 2025

Transformative direct tax reforms in Budget 2025 for middle class empowerment

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi

Budget 2025 LIVE: Unlike past Budgets that filled the treasury, this fills people's pockets, says PM

ISPRL has sought interest from private companies to build and operate a 2.5 million metric ton store for petroleum reserves at Padur in the southern state of Karnataka.

India is also planning to build a 4 million ton SPR at Chandikhol in the eastern state of Odisha.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air odisha, udan scheme

UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity with 120 new destinations: FM

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

'Nothing for Bengal' in Union Budget , says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Education loan

Budget 2025: How students benefit from lower TCS on foreign remittances

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

Govt announces plans to strengthen climate resilience, energy transition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: FM promises intervention in 100 districts to boost crop yields

Topics : Strategic oil reserve Petroleum sector India oil reserves Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon