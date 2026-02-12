Atmanirbharata core to Budget 2026-27, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Emphasising that atmanirbharata remains a core principle of the government’s economic strategy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Union Budget 2026-27 aims to strengthen domestic capabilities while leveraging a rare phase of strong growth and low inflation in the economy.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the finance minister described the current macroeconomic environment as a “Goldilocks moment” and said it was the result of sustained effort, careful planning and timely policy action, not chance.

“The Budget focuses on building domestic manufacturing capacity and ensuring energy security, while also helping citizens become self-reliant in their own lives,” Sitharaman said.

“Measures aimed at improving ease of living, generating employment, raising agricultural productivity and increasing household purchasing power are all part of this approach,” she stated.

According to her, this strategic push is unfolding at a time when key economic indicators remain favourable.

“According to the first advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office, India’s real GDP growth is projected at 7.4 per cent for 2025-26, while nominal growth is estimated at around 8 per cent,” the finance minister said.

“At the same time, consumer price inflation has softened to nearly 2 per cent and has remained under control for a continuous period,” she added.

Rejecting the Opposition’s charge of expenditure curtailment in welfare schemes, Sitharaman said there has been no denial or stoppage of funds to states under any scheme and asserted that fiscal discipline does not amount to excessive borrowing or fund suppression.

Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman compared spending patterns over the past decade and said only Rs 37,000 crore remained unspent in 14 social sector schemes in the last 10 years, as against Rs 94,000 crore during the UPA regime.

She also dismissed criticism that the government announces schemes without allocating funds, citing several such instances under the previous UPA government. Hitting back at concerns over rising debt, the minister said the Congress sheds crocodile tears on the issue and maintained that the present government does not borrow excessively.

The finance minister underlined that the Centre’s funds are not a free pool of cash but the hard-earned money of citizens and therefore must be used prudently.

Addressing concerns over personal income tax collections, Sitharaman said, “High personal income tax collection does not necessarily mean that the middle class is being suppressed or crushed in the country.”

“There is no evidence of any suppression of the middle class in the country, but there is evidence of middle-class expansion,” she said.

She added that steps taken in the Budget demonstrate the country’s resolve to build a resilient, self-reliant India, and urged members of the Rajya Sabha to encourage their respective state governments to actively participate in schemes announced in the Budget.