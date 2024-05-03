Business Standard
Carlyle Group divests 2% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,441 cr via open market

YES BANK House

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Carlyle Group on Friday divested nearly a 2 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for Rs 1,441 crore through an open market transaction.
US-based Carlyle Group, through its affiliate CA Basque Investments, offloaded shares in Yes Bank through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
As per the data, CA Basque Investments sold 59.40 crore shares, amounting to a 1.98 per cent stake in Yes Bank.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 24.27 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,441.64 crore.
After the stake sale, the Carlyle Group's shareholding in Yes Bank has declined to 7.13 per cent from 9.11 per cent.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought more than 36.92 crore shares, representing a 1.23 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based lender.
Details of the other sellers could not be ascertained.
On Friday, shares of Yes Bank fell 1.96 per cent to close at Rs 24.95 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : The Carlyle Group YES Bank Banks Divestment

First Published: May 03 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

